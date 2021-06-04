The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– The 39th annual Yuba-Sutter Pow Wow, hosted by the American Indian Education Program, will be from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City. The event is free and open to the public. It will feature a hand drum contest, flute contest, dances, vendors and more.
– The second annual Yuba Sutter Taco Festival will take place from 1-8 p.m. in downtown Marysville. The event will feature tacos, a beer garden, kids’ zone, taco eating contest, chihuahua beauty pageant, car show and more. For more information, visit the Yuba Sutter Taco Festival Facebook page.
– The Yuba Feather Museum will open and host a parade from noon to 4 p.m. at 19096 New York Flat Road, Forbestown. The festivities will include a Parade of Heroes at noon, honoring the agencies that help the local communities during the wildfires in 2020. The historic gold trader flat village will be open after the parade until 4 p.m. There will be a peddlers fair in the village for the veterans’ flag raising.
– The Yuba City Moose Lodge will host a shopping spree event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 205 S Walton Ave., Yuba City. There will be a variety of crafters and vendors.
– The city of Colusa is kicking off summer with a free “Kid-A-Palooza” at A.B. Davison Park, located on Tenth Street between Parkhill and Webster Street in Colusa, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event will include an obstacle course, bounce house, relay races and music. All the different recreation programs will be available for kids to sample and the pool will be open.
– Citizens for a Better Williams will host the annual Williams Pioneer Day festivities. The day will begin with a vendor fair, sponsored by Karen’s House, at Redinder Park, located at Ninth and F Streets in Williams, starting at 9 a.m. The annual parade will make its way down E Street at 10 a.m. and cash prizes will be awarded to the first, second and third place float winners. To round out the night, Morning Star is sponsoring a fireworks display that can be seen to the east of Williams, starting at 9 p.m. For more information about the parade, call Dolores at 383-3181. For more information about the vendor fair, call Diana at 681-2532 or Tootie at 701-4310.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. For more information and the meeting location, call 530-275-1478.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– The 39th annual Yuba-Sutter Pow Wow, hosted by the American Indian Education Program, will be from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City. The event is free and open to the public. It will feature dances, American Indian craft vendors, drawings, food vendors and more.
– Rebekah Hood-Sava will present a lecture recital at 4 p.m. at Yuba College in the music building, 2088 N Beale Road, Marysville, and via Zoom. The lecture will be about J.S. Bach, his music, his cello suites, what they meant for him and what they mean now for musicians. The presentation will conclude with a performance of Suites 1, 2 and 3. In-person seating is limited. People can reserve a spot by calling 713-0991 or emailing rhood@yccd.edu. Admission costs $12 or $15 at the door. A link for the online option will be sent after one’s reservation is confirmed.
MONDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 635-5034.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
– HomeTown Lenders will host a free lunch for local law enforcement from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 1201 Stabler Lane, Yuba City. To show appreciation for local law enforcement, the Philly Cheesesteak Food Truck will be in the HomeTown Lenders parking lot.
– Vitalant will host a blood drive in partnership with Sutter Health from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sutter Surgical Hospital – North Valley in the Shell Space, 455 Plumas Blvd., Yuba City. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are encouraged to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, call Vitalant at 893-5433.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. at the Yuba County Government Center board chambers, 915 Eighth St., Marysville. The meeting will be open to limited in-person attendance and masks are encouraged. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yuba.org.
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the city council chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. The meeting will be open to the public but subject to social distancing requirements and attendees are encouraged to wear a facial covering. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Wheatland City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.wheatland.ca.gov.
– The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. For more information, call 458-0508.
– The Yuba City Unified School District Governing Board will meet at 7 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.ycusd.org.
– The Live Oak Unified School District board of trustees will meet at 6:30 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.lousd.k12.ca.us.
– The Reclamation District Number 1660 board of trustees will meet at 2 p.m. at 6724 Progress Road, Meridian.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter/Yuba will meet at 9 a.m. at Dancing Tomato Caffe, 990 N Walton Ave., Yuba City.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) will meet at 7 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call Sandy at 743-8782.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)