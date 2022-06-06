TODAY
– Sutter-Yuba UCCE will host a Walnut Field meeting at 4549 Railroad Avenue, Yuba City, starting at 8:30 a.m. Topics to be discussed will include Growth and Yield Performance of Clonal ‘Paradox’ Walnut Rootstocks and a hands-on workshop about using a pressure chamber for irrigation scheduling. For more information, call the UCCE Sutter-Yuba Office at 530-8212-7515 or visit www.sacalleyorchards.com/events/.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Board of Trustees of Reclamation District Number 1660 will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6724 Progress Road, Meridian, starting at 2 p.m.
– The Williams Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting in the College and Career Center, 260 11th St., Williams, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.williamsusd.net.
– The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay St., Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. The meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 916-264-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 and enter the conference code: 401978. Participants are asked to mute their phone when not speaking. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.
– The Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors will hold a meeting at the Yuba Water Agency, 1220 F St. Marysville, starting at 9 a.m. For more information, call Jim Mitrisin, Clerk of the Board, at 530-741-5007 or email to jmitrisin@yubawater.org.
– The Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors will hold a special meeting at the Yuba Water Agency, 1220 F St., Marysville, starting at 11 a.m. For more information, call Jim Mitrisin, Clerk of the Board, at 530-741-5007 or email to jmitrisin@yubawater.org.
– The Marysville City Council will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. followed by a regular meeting at 6 p.m. via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.marysville.ca.us.
– The Live Oak Unified School District Board will hold a meeting in the boardroom at 2201 Pennington Road, Live Oak, starting at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.lousd.k12.ca.us.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– Gamblers Anonymous will hold a weekly meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, Yuba City, from 7-8:30 p.m. This is an “open” meeting and masks are required to attend.
– The Parents of Addicted Loved Ones support group will hold a meeting at Adventure Church of Yuba City, 876 W. Onstott Frontage Road, Yuba City, from 6:30-8 p.m. Zoom invites are also available for those that are interested. For more information, call Adventure Church Yuba City at 530-822-9216.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 6:30-9 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://asdsc.org.
– The Yuba City/Marysville Christian Women’s Connection will hold their monthly luncheon in The Plaza Room at Hillcrest Plaza, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The inclusive luncheon costs $21 and will include cowboy barbecue to go with the “Cowboys and Cowgirls” theme. Speakers will include Ali Nooteboom and Paula Abbot and music will be provided by soloist Amanda Flamm. The Yuba City/Marysville Christian Women’s Connection meets on the first Tuesday of every month. For more information, call Bettielou 530-674-3499 or Sue 530-300-6119.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
– Join nationally renowned poet and memoirist, Marcelo Hernandez Castillo, in “Poetry Hour: Notes from the Field,” a conversation with poets, artists, thinkers and other creative minds from around the nation and the world. The salon-style talks will take on unique themes of art, life, and writing for each session, allowing each guest to share their creative process and original work. The conversation will be streamed live on the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Facebook page and YouTube Channel, starting at 5 p.m.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Board of Trustees of Reclamation District Number 70 will hold its monthly board meeting in the Reclamation District office, 1138 Fourth St., Meridian, starting at 9:30 a.m.
– The Sutter Butte Flood Control Agency Board of Directors will hold a meeting in the council chambers at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, starting at 1 p.m. The meeting will also be available via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, call 530-755-9859 or visit www.sutterbutteflood.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– The Alzheimer’s & Dementia Caregiver Support Group – Yuba-Sutter will hold a meeting in the Adventist Health & Rideout Conference Center, 989 Plumas St., Yuba City, from 2-4 p.m. Build a support system with people who understand. Alzheimer’s Association support groups, conducted by trained facilitators, are a safe place for care partners of people living with dementia to; develop a support system, exchange practical information on challenges and possible solutions, talk through issues and ways of coping, share feelings, needs and concerns, and learn about community resources. For more information, call 800-272-3900.
