TODAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Regional Housing Authority has a regular meeting set for 12:15 p.m. at 420 Miles Avenue, Yuba City.
– The public is invited to attend a community forum on public health practices and issues from 7-8 p.m. in the Yuba City City Council chambers at 1201 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City.
– Live Oak City Council will meet at 6 p.m. in council chambers at 9955 Live Oak Boulevard, Live Oak.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Adventist Health/Rideout is hosting a cancer survivor’s celebration event taking place from 5-7 p.m. at 618 5th Street, Marysville. For more information contact Many Jane Pinder at 530-749-4478 or email pinderm@ah.org.
EVENTS
– Blue Zone Project Yuba-Sutter hosts a walking moai every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at 424 D Street, Marysville.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– Colusa County Fair opens up at 5 p.m. at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, 1303 10th Street in Colusa. The fair will be open for four days. On Thursday and Friday hours are 5 p.m. till midnight and Saturday and Sunday it is 3 p.m. to midnight. To buy tickets visit https://bit.ly/43tRJZU.
– Blue Zone Project Yuba-Sutter hosts a Sutter Bike Path Moai at 6 p.m. on Township Road.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Public Works/Support Services Committee has a standing committee meeting at 8:30 a.m. at 1160 Civic Center Boulevard, suite A, Yuba City.
– Yuba Community College District Governing Board has a regular board meeting at 5 p.m. at 2088 North Beale Road, building 300-flavors, in Marysville.