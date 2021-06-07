The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– HomeTown Lenders will host a free lunch for local law enforcement from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 1201 Stabler Lane, Yuba City. To show appreciation for local law enforcement, the Philly Cheesesteak Food Truck will be in the HomeTown Lenders parking lot.
– Vitalant will host a blood drive in partnership with Sutter Health from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sutter Surgical Hospital – North Valley in the Shell Space, 455 Plumas Blvd., Yuba City. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are encouraged to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, call Vitalant at 893-5433.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. at the Yuba County Government Center board chambers, 915 Eighth St., Marysville. The meeting will be open to limited in-person attendance and masks are encouraged. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yuba.org.
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the city council chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. The meeting will be open to the public but subject to social distancing requirements and attendees are encouraged to wear a facial covering. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Wheatland City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.wheatland.ca.gov.
– The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. For more information, call 458-0508.
– The Yuba City Unified School District Governing Board will meet at 7 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.ycusd.org.
– There will be a community forum meeting regarding the Marysville Joint Unified School District superintendent search from 7-8 p.m. via Zoom. For more information on how to join the meeting, visit www.mjusd.com.
– The Live Oak Unified School District board of trustees will meet at 6:30 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.lousd.k12.ca.us.
– The Reclamation District Number 1660 board of trustees will meet at 2 p.m. at 6724 Progress Road, Meridian.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter/Yuba will meet at 9 a.m. at Dancing Tomato Caffe, 990 N Walton Ave., Yuba City.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) will meet at 7 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call Sandy at 743-8782.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
– The Sutter County Museum will host its Certified Farmers Market from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. Facial coverings are required. For more information, visit www.suttercounty.org or the Sutter County Museum Facebook page.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Unified School District Governing Board will have a study session at 5:30 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.ycusd.org.
– There will be a community forum meeting regarding the Marysville Joint Unified School District superintendent search from 7-8 p.m. via Zoom. For more information on how to join the meeting, visit www.mjusd.com.
– The Feather River West Levee Financing Authority board of directors will meet at 3 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.frwlfa.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)