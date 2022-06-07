TODAY
EVENTS
– Join nationally renowned poet and memoirist, Marcelo Hernandez Castillo, in “Poetry Hour: Notes from the Field,” a conversation with poets, artists, thinkers and other creative minds from around the nation and the world. The salon-style talks will take on unique themes of art, life, and writing for each session, allowing each guest to share their creative process and original work. The conversation will be streamed live on the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Facebook page and YouTube Channel, starting at 5 p.m.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Board of Trustees of Reclamation District Number 70 will hold its monthly
board meeting in the Reclamation District office, 1138 Fourth Street, Meridian, starting at 9:30 a.m.
– The Sutter Butte Flood Control Agency Board of Directors will hold a meeting in the council chambers at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City, starting at 1 p.m. The meeting will also be available via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, call 530-755-9859 or visit www.sutterbutteflood.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– The Alzheimer’s & Dementia Caregiver Support Group – Yuba-Sutter will hold a meeting in the Adventist Health & Rideout Conference Center, 989 Plumas Street, Yuba City, from 2-4 p.m. Build a support system with people who understand. Alzheimer’s Association support groups, conducted by trained facilitators, are a safe place for care partners of people living with dementia to; develop a support system, exchange practical information on challenges and possible solutions, talk through issues and ways of coping, share feelings, needs and concerns, and learn about community resources. For more information, call 800-272-3900.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– The 81st annual Colusa County Fair will kick off at 5 p.m. at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, located at 1303 10th St. in Colusa. Adult tickets cost $10 and children’s tickets are $5. Children 5 and under are free and senior tickets are available for $5. Season passes are also available for $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 6-12. Parking is free throughout the entire fair. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online in advance at www.colusacountyfair.com/general-information. Thursday is Children’s Day at the fair. Kids under 12 will be admitted for free all day. For more information, contact the Colusa County Fairgrounds office at 530-458-2641. The fairgrounds office is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. but closed for lunch daily from noon-1 p.m.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– CANCELED: The Sutter-Yuba Behavioral Health Advisory Board has been canceled. For more information, call 530-822-7327.
– The Sutter County Public Works/Support Services Committee will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City, starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Live Oak Unified School District Board will hold a special meeting in the boardroom at 2201 Pennington Road, Live Oak, starting at 4 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.lousd.k12.ca.us.
– The Yuba Community College District Governing Board will hold a meeting in the Yuba Community College District Board Room, 425 Plumas Boulevard, Yuba City starting at 5 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.YCCD.edu.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Yuba-Sutter "Stamp out Stigma" Bipolar Support Group will meet at the Yuba City Senior Center, 777 Ainsley Avenue, Yuba City, starting at 2 p.m. For more information, call 530-366-0981.