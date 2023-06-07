TODAY
EVENTS
– Colusa County Fair opens up at 5 p.m. at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, 1303 10th Street in Colusa. The fair will be open for four days. On Thursday and Friday hours are 5 p.m. till midnight and Saturday and Sunday it is 3 p.m. to midnight. To buy tickets visit https://bit.ly/43tRJZU.
– Blue Zone Project Yuba-Sutter hosts a Sutter Bike Path Moai at 6 p.m. on Township Road.
– Blue Zone Project Yuba-Sutter hosts a cooking demonstration at 3 p.m. at Yuba County Library, 303 Second Street in Marysville.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Public Works/Support Services Committee has a standing committee meeting at 8:30 a.m. at 1160 Civic Center Boulevard, suite A, Yuba City.
– Yuba Community College District Governing Board has a regular board meeting at 5 p.m. at 2088 North Beale Road, building 300-flavors, in Marysville.
FRIDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
Overeaters Anonymous (OA) has a face-to-face meeting at 5:30 p.m. at 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information call Ellie S. at 530-635-3507.
EVENTS
– Colusa County Fair opens up at 5 p.m. at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, 1303 10th Street in Colusa. The fair will be open for four days. On Thursday and Friday hours are 5 p.m. till midnight and Saturday and Sunday it is 3 p.m. to midnight. To buy tickets visit https://bit.ly/43tRJZU.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– Colusa County Fair opens up at 3 p.m. at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, 1303 10th Street in Colusa. The fair will be open for four days. On Thursday and Friday hours are 5 p.m. till midnight and Saturday and Sunday it is 3 p.m. to midnight. To buy tickets visit https://bit.ly/43tRJZU.