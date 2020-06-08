The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– Artist’s Alchemy will feature special guests Thor and Kathy Campbell – vocalists with a repertoire ranging from opera to pop and rock favorites – at 4 p.m. live on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page.
– Indivisible Colusa will host a peaceful protest in E and Fifth Streets in Williams – in front of Starbucks – from 9-9:30 a.m. to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Participants are encouraged to bring a sign, wear a facial covering and maintain social distancing at all times. For more information, visit the Solidarity with Black Lives Matter events page on Facebook.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District board of trustees will have a special meeting at 3:30 p.m. People can participate via teleconference by calling 1-669-900-9128 and entering meeting ID 975 9391 1499.
– The Yuba City Unified School District governing board will meet at 7 p.m. The board meeting will be available at www.ycusd.org/agendas and then click on “June 9, 2020 Audio.” Members of the public who would like to address the board should contact Lora Broad at 822-7601 or lbroad@ycusd.org by noon the day of the meeting.
– The Sutter County Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. The public can view the meeting at http://suttercountyca.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx. It’s asked that comments are emailed to boardclerk@co.sutter.ca.us by 1 p.m. the day of the meeting. It’s asked that people include which agenda item they would like to address and limit comments to 250 words.
– Yuba County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. to Join the Zoom meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82451015061?pwd=TGZkU2xLaUVaRWhBaHFjUXlHS3NVdz09 />. People can also call 1-669-900-9128. The meeting ID is 823 6372 6588 and the password is 711124.
– Yuba City Council will have a special meeting at 6 p.m. To view the meeting, visit https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/5281634253742696208. People will be required to register for the teleconference. Comments can be emailed to cityclerk@yubacity.net anytime before the meeting.
– Marysville City Council will have a special meeting at 6 p.m. Those who would like to watch the meeting can visit https://us02web.zoom.us/s/88224030379. Registration is required for this and future meetings. People can also call in at 1-669-900-9128. The meeting ID is 882 2403 0379.
– Wheatland City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. To join the meeting, visit . https://zoom.us/j/96689223159?pwd=WVRDRWdadGhPU21vM2pzSUo2Mmlodz09. People can also call into the meeting at 1-669-900-6833. The meeting ID is 966 8922 3159 and the password is 596030.
– The Reclamation District No. 1660 board of trustees will have its monthly meeting at 2 p.m. at the district office, 6724 Progress Road, Meridian.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
–The Sutter County Museum will host a certified Farmers Market at the museum, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City, from 4-7 p.m. All shoppers must be wearing masks and social distancing will be enforced. For more information, call 822-7141.
– Dungeons and Dragons Adventure League will take place at 6 p.m. at https://discord.gg/Vpy4ktD. For more information, visit the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page or call 742-2787.
– Indivisible Colusa will host a peaceful protest in E and Fifth Streets in Williams – in front of Starbucks – from 9-9:30 a.m. to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Participants are encouraged to bring a sign, wear a facial covering and maintain social distancing at all times. For more information, visit the Solidarity with Black Lives Matter events page on Facebook.
– Peaceful protesters will gather at 745 Tenth St. in Colusa from 3-5 p.m. to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Participants are encouraged to bring a sign, wear a facial covering and maintain social distancing at all times. For more information, email colusa.blm.ally@gmail.com.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Yuba County Office of Education board is scheduled to meet at 4:30 p.m. Further information about the meeting wasn’t available prior to publication. For more information, visit www.yubacoe.org.
– Colusa County Office of Education board will meet at 4 p.m. via teleconference. People can participate in the meeting by visiting https://zoom.us/j/956848001 or by calling 1-669-900-9128. The meeting ID is 956 848 001.
– The Feather River West Levee Financing Authority board of directors will have a teleconference meeting at 3 p.m. People can access the meeting by visiting bluejeans.com/515490631 or calling 408-419-1715. The meeting ID is 515 490 631.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
