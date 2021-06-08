The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
–The Sutter County Museum will host its Certified Farmers Market from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. Facial coverings are required. For more information, visit www.suttercounty.org or the Sutter County Museum Facebook page.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Unified School District Governing Board will have a study session at 5:30 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.ycusd.org.
– There will be a community forum meeting regarding the Marysville Joint Unified School District superintendent search from 7-8 p.m. via Zoom. For more information on how to join the meeting, visit www.mjusd.com.
– The Feather River West Levee Financing Authority board of directors will meet at 3 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.frwlfa.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
–Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open each Thursday from 4-7 p.m. for the summer season and will feature several local certified vendors including Premier Mushrooms, Rosita Ranch, Ben’s Grass Fed Beef, Grindstone Wines, Jeffrey’s Ranch Pecans and O’Connell Ranch. The market is located at Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Market and 10th streets in Colusa. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Public Works/Support Services Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– There will be a community forum meeting regarding the Marysville Joint Unified School District superintendent search from 7-8 p.m. via Zoom. For more information on how to join the meeting, visit www.mjusd.com.
– The Live Oak Unified School District board of trustees will have a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.lousd.k12.ca.us.
– The Yuba Community College District board will meet at 5 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yccd.edu.
