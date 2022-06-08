TODAY
EVENTS
– The 81st annual Colusa County Fair will kick off at 5 p.m. at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, located at 1303 10th St. in Colusa. Adult tickets cost $10 and children’s tickets are $5. Children 5 and under are free and senior tickets are available for $5. Season passes are also available for $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 6-12. Parking is free throughout the entire fair. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online in advance at www.colusacountyfair.com/general-information. Thursday is Children’s Day at the fair. Kids under 12 will be admitted for free all day. For more information, contact the Colusa County Fairgrounds office at 530-458-2641. The fairgrounds office is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. but closed for lunch daily from noon-1 p.m.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Public Works/Support Services Committee will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Live Oak Unified School District Board will hold a special meeting in the boardroom at 2201 Pennington Road, Live Oak, starting at 4 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.lousd.k12.ca.us.
– The Yuba Community College District Governing Board will hold a meeting in the Yuba Community College District Board Room, 425 Plumas Blvd., Yuba City starting at 5 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.YCCD.edu.
– CANCELED: The Sutter-Yuba Behavioral Health Advisory Board has been canceled. For more information, call 530-822-7327.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Yuba-Sutter “Stamp out Stigma” Bipolar Support Group will meet at the Yuba City Senior Center, 777 Ainsley Avenue, Yuba City, starting at 2 p.m. For more information, call 530-366-0981.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, in collaboration with Tri-County Diversity, will offer monthly movies on the second Friday of every month at the Burrows Theater, 630 E Street, Marysville. Doors at 6 p.m., film starts at 6:30 p.m. This month, “The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson” will be screened. A $5 donation is suggested. For more information, call 530-763-2413.
– The 81st annual Colusa County Fair will kick off Thursday at 5 p.m. at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, located at 1303 10th St. in Colusa. Adult tickets cost $10 and children’s tickets are $5. Children 5 and under are free and senior tickets are available for $5. Season passes are also available for $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 6-12. Parking is free throughout the entire fair. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online in advance at www.colusacountyfair.com/general-information. Friday is Senior Day and the fairgrounds gates will open at noon for a seniors luncheon in Festival Hall. Admission for seniors will also be free all day. For more information, contact the Colusa County Fairgrounds office at 530-458-2641. The fairgrounds office is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. but closed for lunch daily from noon-1 p.m.
– The Yuba River Drumming Circle will host its next drumming session at Gold N Touch Massage and Wellness Center, 225 Sixth Street, Marysville, starting at 5:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend this free public event. Anyone wanting to play a drum, no matter one’s drumming experience, are welcome and asked to bring their own drum, if possible. A potluck will follow the event. For more information, call Dennis at 530-777-1012.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)