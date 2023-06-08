TODAY
EVENTS
– Colusa County Fair opens up at 5 p.m. at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, 1303 10th Street in Colusa. The fair will be open for four days. On Thursday and Friday hours are 5 p.m. till midnight and Saturday and Sunday it is 3 p.m. to midnight. To buy tickets visit https://bit.ly/43tRJZU.
– The Theater Art Gallery, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, is hosting Mary Ann Nation’s selection of her newest paintings. The event runs from 5-7 p.m. and is open, free to the public and includes free appetizers, beer, and wine. For more information call(530) 742-ARTS (2787).
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
Overeaters Anonymous (OA) has a face-to-face meeting at 5:30 p.m. at 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information call Ellie S. at 530-635-3507.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The 41st Yuba-Sutter Spring Pow Wow runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Yuba Community College campus in Marysville for the first of a two-day event that caps the local pow wow series. It’s a free event with pow wow drums, dancers and multiple Native American craft vendors.
– Colusa County Fair opens up at 3 p.m. at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, 1303 10th Street in Colusa. The fair will be open for four days. On Thursday and Friday hours are 5 p.m. till midnight and Saturday and Sunday it is 3 p.m. to midnight. To buy tickets visit https://bit.ly/43tRJZU.
– The Daughter of Leisure (DOLS) will hold its monthly luncheon at Hillcrest Catering, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m. The buffet luncheon cost is $20 per person and reservations are required. For more information, call Delores Dier 530-742-2387.
– Blue Zone Project Yuba-Sutter hosts Yoga in the Park at 9 a.m. at Hillcrest Park in Yuba City.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– The 41st Yuba-Sutter Spring Pow Wow runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Yuba Community College campus in Marysville for the first of a two-day event that caps the local pow wow series. It’s a free event with pow wow drums, dancers and multiple Native American craft vendors.
– Colusa County Fair opens up at 3 p.m. at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, 1303 10th Street in Colusa. The fair will be open for four days. On Thursday and Friday hours are 5 p.m. till midnight and Saturday and Sunday it is 3 p.m. to midnight. To buy tickets visit https://bit.ly/43tRJZU.
MONDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Ateen, for teenage family or friends of alcoholics, meets at 6:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peachtree Lane, Yuba City.
TUESDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon, for family and friends of alcoholics, meets at 7 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peachtree Lane, Yuba City.