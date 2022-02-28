TODAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Youth Commission will hold a special meeting at 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, starting at 5:45 p.m. For more information, call 530-822-4650.
– The Colusa City Council will hold a meeting at Colusa City Hall, located at 425 Webster St. in Colusa, starting at 6 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, City Council meetings will be available for live viewing via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.cityofcolusa.com.
– The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay St., Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 530-458-0508.
– The Yuba City Council will hold a meeting virtually, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
– The Sutter County Health and Welfare Committee will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City, starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Yuba City Youth Commission will hold a special meeting in the Butte Room at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City, starting at 5:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
– The Yuba County Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting in the board chambers at the Yuba County Government Center, 915 Eighth St., Marysville, starting at 8:15 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.co.yuba.ca.us.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Fire Department/Safety Committee will hold a virtual meeting, starting at 4 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.opud.org.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Parks and Recreation Committee will hold a virtual meeting, starting at 5 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.opud.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– Gamblers Anonymous will hold a weekly meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, Yuba City, from 7-8:30 p.m. This is an “open” meeting and masks are required to attend.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City/Marysville Christian Women’s Connection will hold their monthly luncheon in the Plaza Room at Hillcrest Plaza, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City, from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The inclusive luncheon costs $18 and the public is welcome to attend. For more information, call Bettielou 530-674-3499 or Sue 530-300-6119.
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 7-8:30 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/6y77m7u8.
WEDNESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba County Children’s Wellness and Child Abuse Prevention Council will hold a virtual meeting, starting at 8 a.m. For more information, call Council Secretary Liz Corniel at 530-749-6354.
– The Commissioners of the Regional Housing Authority will hold a meeting at the Richland Neighborhood Center, 420 Miles Ave., Yuba City, starting at 12:15 p.m. For more information, visit www.RegionalHA.org.
– The Colusa County Planning Commission will hold a meeting at 546 Jay St., Suite 108, Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.countyofcolusa.org.
– The Board of Trustees of Reclamation District Number 70 will hold its monthly board meeting in the Reclamation District office, 1138 Fourth St., Meridian, starting at 9:30 a.m.
– The Live Oak City Council will hold a meeting in the council chambers at City Hall, 9955 Live Oak Blvd., Live Oak, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.liveoakcity.org.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Water and Wastewater Committee will hold a virtual meeting, starting at 5:45 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.opud.org.
– CANCELED: The Yuba City Senior Commission meeting has been canceled. The next meeting is scheduled to take place on April 6, starting at 9 a.m. For more information, visit www.yubacity.net.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
