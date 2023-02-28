TODAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Youth Poet Laureate Salma Alfaqeeh will lead a group of teens through different poetry and literary adventures during the “WeWrite Youth Workshop.” Attendees will have a chance to share their knowledge and skills and listen to other teens talk about their processes. Workshops are free and are held at 624 E Street, Marysville, from 4-5 p.m. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
– The Convergence Theater Company will hold auditions for “Motherhood Out Loud,” at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, at 6 p.m. According to organizers, “Motherhood Out Loud” shatters traditional notions about parenthood, unveils its inherent comedy and celebrates the deeply personal truths that span and unite generations. For more information, call Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture at 530-742-2787.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Colusa Planning Commission has a regular meeting set for March 1 at 9 a.m. at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, Colusa.
– Sutter County Law Library Board of Trustees has a regular meeting at 12:15 p.m. at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– Open Mic – Spoken Word Poetry & Prose , a virtual open mic setting, hosted by Tom Galvin, will include poets, writers and other presenters and lots of opportunity for audience participation, starting at 6 p.m. To join via Zoom, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85327385183. For more information, call 530-742-2787.