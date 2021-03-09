The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
–The Sutter County Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.sutter.k12.ca.us.
– The Wheatland Union High School District board of trustees will meet at 5 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.wheatlandhigh.org.
– The Sutter Cemetery District board will meet at 8:30 a.m. inside the administration building, 7200 Butte Ave., Sutter.
– The Colusa County Board of Education will meet in the large conference room located at 345 Fifth St. in Colusa, at 4 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 669-900-9128 or visit https://zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID: 819 3307 2723. For more information, call 458-0350.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
–Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
THURSDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
–The Live Oak Unified School District board will meet at 6:30 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.lousd.k12.ca.us.
– The Yuba Community College District board will meet at 5 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yccd.edu.
– The Sutter-Yuba Behavioral Health advisory board will meet at 5 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org/agenda/bhab_agendas.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)