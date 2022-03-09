TODAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host a concert entitled “ARTrium Vibes” at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City, starting at 5 p.m. End your workday with a chance to spend a fun, relaxing evening while you wind down, have a cocktail, or a glass of wine and listen to some fabulous live music! Tickets include one drink and are available in advance online or at the door while supplies last. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– The Nashville-based band New Legacy Project will perform a free live concert at the Stonyford Community Church, 293 Sutter St., Stonyford, starting at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.NewLegacyProject.com.
– The Yuba College Symphonic Band Invitational concert will be held at Lindhurst High School, 4446 Olive Ave., Olivehurst, starting at 7 p.m. The concert will feature local high school bands including bands from Marysville High School, Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts, Lindhurst High School, and Live Oak High School. The event is free and open to the public. Those that attend will be required to wear a mask.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter-Yuba Behavioral Health Advisory Board will hold a virtual meeting, starting at 5 p.m. For more information, call 530-822-7327.
– The Williams Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting at the College and Career Center, 260 11th St., Williams, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.williamsusd.net.
– The Sutter County Public Works/Support Services Committee will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City, starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Yuba Community College District Governing Board will hold a virtual meeting, starting at 5 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yccd.edu.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– The Theater Gallery located inside the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts will host an artist reception featuring anchor artists Dude Green, Jesse Harris, Lila Rivera and Chris Thompson alongside a variety of visiting artists, starting at 5 p.m. The reception is free and open to the public. Appetizers and drinks will be served. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, in collaboration with Tri-County Diversity, will offer monthly movies on the second Friday of every month at the Burrows Theater, 630 E St., Marysville. Doors at 6 p.m., film starts at 6:30 p.m. This month, “Ahead of the Curve” will be screened. A $5 donation is suggested. For more information, call 530-763-2413.
– A “Threads to Thrive” clothing drive will be held at NorCal Asset Solutions, 1095 Stafford Way, Suite K, Yuba City, from 4-6 p.m. to provide business attire to local women reentering the workforce. Clothing, shoes, accessories and handbags will be available in a variety of sizes and styles. For more information, contact Courtney Payne at 916-872-5433 or email cmorrison98574@gmail.com.
– The Yuba County Library and the Marysville Info Center will co host a new program entitled, “Native Reflections: History and Cultural Talk With Gina Gorospe and the Marysville Info Center” at the Info Center, 317 Fourth St., Marysville, starting at 1 p.m. The event will explore the culture and history of native americans in the Yuba-Sutter area and include a presentation and guest speaker from California Tribal TANF Partnership. For more information, contact Judy Mann at 530-740-2418 or the Yuba County Library at 530-749-7380.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
