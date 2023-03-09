Marysville, CA (95901)

Today

Windy with periods of rain. Potential for flooding rains. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Windy with periods of rain. Potential for flooding rains. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.