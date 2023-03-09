TODAY
EVENTS
– Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts (MCAA) will host an artist reception at The Gallery at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, 624 E Street, Marysville, from 5-7 p.m. Classic and modern MCAA student artwork will be on display. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet in person every Friday at 5:30 p.m. at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church located at 1390 Franklin Road Yuba City. For more information contact Ellie S. at 530-635-3507.
– Submissions for the Yuba-Sutter Flash Film Festival will be filmed during a 48-hour filming weekend March 10 at 6 p.m. through March 12 at 6 p.m. The Yuba-Sutter Flash Film Festival will be held March 25. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba-Sutter Valley Quilt Guild will be hosting its 40th Annual Quilt Show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Yuba Sutter Fairgrounds in Yuba City.
– Maxwell’s Leprechaun’s run begins with registration at 8 a.m. at Maxwell Elementary School at 146 North Street, Maxwell.
– CANCELED: Sips & Savories from 2-5 p.m. at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City.
Colusa Rotary A Day at the Races, 2 p.m. at the Colusa County Fairgrounds. Enjoy the run of horse racing without going to the track.
– Submissions for the Yuba-Sutter Flash Film Festival will be filmed during a 48-hour filming weekend March 10 at 6 p.m. through March 12 at 6 p.m. The Yuba-Sutter Flash Film Festival will be held March 25. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– Center Stage Productions – a youth theater group that caters to those 7-18 years olds – will hold an improv workshop to allow those involved to learn some new skills and perfect the ones they already have. Advanced registration is required. For more information, call Morgan at 530-713-5965, visit www.yubasutterarts.org or call 530-742-2787.