TODAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
–The Live Oak Unified School District board will meet at 6:30 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.lousd.k12.ca.us.
– The Yuba Community College District board will meet at 5 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yccd.edu.
– The Sutter-Yuba Behavioral Health advisory board will meet at 5 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org/agenda/bhab_agendas.
FRIDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
–Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
