TODAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba-Sutter Valley Quilt Guild will be hosting its 40th Annual Quilt Show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Yuba Sutter Fairgrounds in Yuba City.
Maxwell’s Leprechaun’s run begins with registration at 8 a.m. at Maxwell Elementary School at 146 North Street, Maxwell.
– Canceled: Sips & Savories from 2-5 p.m. at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City.
– Colusa Rotary presents A Day at the Races, 2 p.m. at the Colusa County Fairgrounds. Enjoy the run of horse racing without going to the track.
– Submissions for the Yuba-Sutter Flash Film Festival will be filmed during a 48-hour filming weekend March 10 at 6 p.m. through March 12 at 6 p.m. The Yuba-Sutter Flash Film Festival will be held March 25. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– Center Stage Productions – a youth theater group that caters to those 7-18 years olds – will hold an improv workshop to allow those involved to learn some new skills and perfect the ones they already have. Advanced registration is required. For more information, call Morgan at 530-713-5965, visit www.yubasutterarts.org or call 530-742-2787.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba-Sutter Valley Quilt Guild will be hosting its 40th Annual Quilt Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Yuba Sutter Fairgrounds in Yuba City.
– Submissions for the Yuba-Sutter Flash Film Festival will be filmed during a 48-hour filming weekend March 10 at 6 p.m. through March 12 at 6 p.m. The Yuba-Sutter Flash Film Festival will be held March 25. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Reel Book Society is a book and film club for movie and book lovers. A Discord server is used to discuss a book throughout the month and then the group does a virtual screening of the film. At the end of each month, there is a final virtual discussion about the book and film. This month, they are reading and viewing the movie “Hunger Games” by Suzanne Collins. For more information or to sign up, email shawntay@yubasutterarts.org.
MONDAY
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Daughters of Leisure (DOLs) will hold their monthly luncheon at Hillcrest Catering, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m. The buffet luncheon cost is $20 per person and reservations are required. For more information, call Mona Routzong at 530-218-7758.
GOVERNMENT MEETING
– Agriculture/Public Protection and General Government has a standing committee meeting at 3:30 p.m. at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City.