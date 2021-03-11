The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The 141st Marysville Bok Kai Parade will be held from 11 a.m. until noon. This year’s parade will be a drive-through event due to the COVID-19 pandemic and attendees can enter at Third and C streets in Marysville. For more information, visit www.bokkaiparade.com, call 603-1880 or email bokkaiparade@gmail.com.
– Yuba-Sutter Race Dialogues is hosting a workshop on the documentary film “13th” at 5 p.m. via Zoom. This is the third in a series of four workshops on the film. This workshop will engage participants in an exploration and discussion of the challenges of systemic racial disparities that the movie brings to light. To join the virtual workshop, visit https://bit.ly/3tF8Aau.
– The second annual Leprechaun Run, hosted by the Maxwell Parks and Recreation Auxiliary, will be held at Maxwell Elementary School, located at 146 North St. in Maxwell, starting at 9 a.m. Registration will begin at 8 a.m. on the day of the race and costs $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-13. Strollers and pets on leashes are also welcome. For more information, contact Susan Meeker at 701-0923 or email susanmeeker57@gmail.com.
– The Stonyrose Heritage Society will host a Mardi Gras and Street Festival on Market Street in Stonyford from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. A parade will kick off festivities and end in front of Town Hall where a variety of vendors will be set up. The society will also be facilitating a fundraiser during the street fair to raise money to fund future events. The street festival and parade will be socially distanced and sanitation compliant with the county’s current COVID-19 guidelines. Masks and hand sanitizer will also be available. For more information, call or text 521-5902.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.
