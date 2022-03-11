TODAY
EVENTS
– The Williams Volunteer Firefighters will host the 32nd annual Sportsman Dinner at the Williams Fire Department, 810 E St., Williams, starting at 5:30 p.m. The event will include a surf and turf dinner, raffles, games and auctions. Tickets cost $50. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 530-473-2269.
– A “Threads to Thrive” clothing drive will be held at NorCal Asset Solutions, 1095 Stafford Way, Suite K, Yuba City, from 9 a.m. to noon to provide business attire to local women reentering the workforce. Clothing, shoes, accessories and handbags will be available in a variety of sizes and styles. For more information, contact Courtney Payne at 916-872-5433 or email cmorrison98574@gmail.com.
– The third annual Leprechaun Run, hosted by the Maxwell Parks and Recreation Auxiliary, will be held at Maxwell Elementary School, located at 146 North St. in Maxwell, starting at 9 a.m. Registration will begin at 8 a.m. on the day of the race and costs $15 for adults and $10 for children ages 6-17. Strollers and pets on leashes are also welcome. There will also be a free vendor fair and a pancake breakfast will be available for $6. For more information, contact Susan Meeker at 530-701-0923 or email susanmeeker57@gmail.com.
– The annual Yuba-Sutter Valley Quilt Show, presented by the Valley Quilt Guild, will be held at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Admission costs $7 and parking is free. For more information, visit www.valleyquiltguild.com.
– The Master Gardeners of Colusa County will host a Landscape Tree workshop at the Colusa County Courthouse, 547 Market St., Colusa, from 10 a.m. until noon. For more information, call 458-0570. The Master Gardeners of Colusa County office is open Tuesdays from 9 a.m. until noon and 1-4 p.m.
– The Artisan Community Garden will hold a spring community garden meeting at the Sutter County Museum, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City, starting at 2 p.m. The meeting will discuss ideas for the future of the garden including kids events and programming, adult events and classes and general garden maintenance. The meeting is free to attend and all are welcome. For more information, email artisancommunitygarden@gmail.com.
– A “Bit about Bidwell-Bartleson Party, Bear Flag Revolt, Black Bart and Blogs,” Talks and Tours event will be held at the Mary Aaron Museum, 704 D St., Marysville, starting at 10 a.m. The tour will include a presentation by guest speaker Nancy Leek and light refreshments will be served. A $10 donation is suggested to attend. “Talks and Tours” events are sponsored by the Mary Aaron Museum, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture and Yuba County Historic Resources. For more information, call Sue at 530-742-6508.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts and Culture will host a craft cocktail competition and professional bartender tasting event at Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City, starting at 2 p.m. Attendees get the chance to compete against other non-professional “bartenders” to see who has the secret touch for the best cocktail. Each drink will be judged under three different categories: People’s choice, Judges’ Choice and Professional Bartenders’ Choice. Each “bartender” that wins a category will receive a prize! Must be 21 or older to attend. For more information or to sign-up, contact abbie@yubasutterarts.org.
– Attention book and film club for movie and book lovers: The Reel Book Society will utilize a Discord server to discuss a book throughout the month and then the group does a screening of the film. At the end of each month, there is a final virtual discussion about the book and film. Meetings begin at 7 p.m. This month, they are reading and viewing the movie “Gone Girl.” To sign up or if you have any questions, email shawntay@yubasutterarts.org.
– The annual Yuba-Sutter Valley Quilt Show, presented by the Valley Quilt Guild, will be held at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Admission costs $7 and parking is free. The opportunity quilt drawing will be held at 3 p.m. For more information, visit www.valleyquiltguild.com.
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Live Oak Unified School District will hold a meeting and study session in the boardroom at the district office, 2201 Pennington Road, Live Oak, starting at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.lousd.k12.ca.us.
– CANCELED: The Sutter County Agriculture/Public Protection and General Government Standing Committee has been canceled. The next meeting is scheduled to take place March 28. For more information, visit www.suttercounty.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 635-5034.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Live Oak Lions Club will meet at 9826 Live Oak Blvd., Live Oak, starting at 6:30 p.m. The club meets every Monday, except Memorial Day, Labor Day and other holidays that may fall on a Monday.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
– A 2022 Rice Growers meeting will be held in the Community Center at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, 1303 10th St., Colusa. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. and the meeting will get underway at 9 a.m. For more information, call 530-538-7201.
– A 2022 Rice Growers meeting will be held at the UCCE Office, 142 Garden Highway, Yuba City. Doors open at 1 p.m. and the meeting will get underway at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call 530-538-7201.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay St., Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 530-458-0508.
– The Sutter Youth Organization will hold a meeting at Ellwood Munger Hall, located on the corner of Butte House Road and Acacia Avenue in Sutter, starting at 7 p.m. All SYO members and friends of SYO are encouraged to attend. Items to be discussed include budgeting and monthly financial reports, Sutter Buttes Day, the opening of Morehead Family Pool Vera Carroll Park summer activities and an election of 2022-2023 officers. For more information contact President Joe Azevedo at 530 237-7957 or Secretary Marnee Crowhurst at 530-755-0445.
– The Yuba City City Council will hold a meeting in the council chambers at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, starting at 6 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible virtually. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
– The Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors will hold a meeting in the board chambers at the Yuba County Government Center, 915 Eighth St., Marysville, starting at 9 a.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yubawater.org.
– The Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors will hold a special meeting at the Yuba Water Agency facility, 1220 F St., Marysville, starting at 10:30 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yubawater.org.
– The Sutter County Health and Welfare Committee Standing Committee will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City, starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– Gamblers Anonymous will hold a weekly meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, Yuba City, from 7-8:30 p.m. This is an “open” meeting and masks are required to attend.
– The Parents of Addicted Loved Ones support group will hold a meeting at Adventure Church of Yuba City, 876 W. Onstott Frontage Road, Yuba City, from 6:30-8 p.m. Zoom invites are also available for those that are interested. For more information, call Martha Griese at 530-312-6750.
– The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter-Yuba will meet at Denny’s, 630 10th St., Marysville, starting at 9 a.m. For more information, call Membership Chairperson Marlene Plaxco at 530-695-1821.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
–Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 7-8:30 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/6y77m7u8.
– The Yuba County Republicans Central Committee will meet from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Hallwood Community Church of the Nazarene, 2825 State Highway 20, Hallwood. For more information, call 777-5021.
