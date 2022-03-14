TODAY
EVENTS
– A 2022 Rice Growers meeting will be held in the Community Center at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, 1303 10th St., Colusa. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. and the meeting will get underway at 9 a.m. For more information, call 530-538-7201.
– A 2022 Rice Growers meeting will be held at the UCCE Office, 142 Garden Highway, Yuba City. Doors open at 1 p.m and the meeting will get underway at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call 530-538-7201.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay St., Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 530-458-0508.
– The Sutter Youth Organization will hold a meeting at Ellwood Munger Hall, located on the corner of Butte House Road and Acacia Avenue in Sutter, starting at 7 p.m. All SYO members and friends of SYO are encouraged to attend. Items to be discussed include budgeting and monthly financial reports, Sutter Buttes Day, the opening of Morehead Family Pool Vera Carroll Park summer activities and an election of 2022-2023 officers. For more information contact President Joe Azevedo at 530 237-7957 or Secretary Marnee Crowhurst at 530-755-0445.
– The Yuba City Council will hold a meeting in the council chambers at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, starting at 6 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible virtually. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
– The Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors will hold a meeting in the board chambers at the Yuba County Government Center, 915 Eighth St., Marysville, starting at 9 a.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yubawater.org.
– The Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors will hold a special meeting at the Yuba Water Agency facility, 1220 F St., Marysville, starting at 10:30 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yubawater.org.
– The Sutter County Health and Welfare Committee Standing Committee will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City, starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Marysville City will hold a special meeting via Zoom, starting at 5 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.marysville.co.us.
– The Marysville City will hold a meeting via Zoom, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.marysville.co.us.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter-Yuba will meet at Denny’s, 630 10th St., Marysville, starting at 9 a.m. For more information, call Membership Chairperson Marlene Plaxco at 530-695-1821.
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– Gamblers Anonymous will hold a weekly meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, Yuba City, from 7-8:30 p.m. This is an “open” meeting and masks are required to attend.
– The Parents of Addicted Loved Ones support group will hold a meeting at Adventure Church of Yuba City, 876 W. Onstott Frontage Road, Yuba City, from 6:30-8 p.m. Zoom invites are also available for those that are interested. For more information, call Martha Griese at 530-312-6750.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
–Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 7-8:30 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/6y77m7u8.
– The Yuba County Republicans Central Committee will meet from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Hallwood Community Church of the Nazarene, 2825 State Highway 20, Hallwood. For more information, call 777-5021.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
– A county-sponsored COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held at Colusa County Public Health, 251 E. Webster St. Colusa, from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. for the Moderna vaccine. For more information, call 530-458-0399 or visit www.countyofcolusa.org/949/Vaccine.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Planning Commission will hold a meeting at 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Yuba City Youth Commission will goal a meeting in the Sutter Room at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
– The Wheatland Union High School District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting in the Media Center, 1010 Wheatland Road, starting at 5 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.wheatlandhigh.org.
– The Live Oak City Council will hold a meeting in the council chambers at City Hall, 9955 Live Oak Blvd., Live Oak, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.liveoakcity.org.
– CONTINUED: The Regional Housing Authority Board of Commissioners meeting has been continued to Wednesday, April 6, starting at 12:15 p.m. For more information, call 530-671-0220 or visit www.RegionalHA.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The California Retired Teachers of Yuba, Sutter and Colusa counties will host a day trip to High Hand Nursery in Loomis The tour will last approximately one hour and then there will be time to visit the gift shop, art gallery and other nursery attractions. Those interested in attending should meet in the Old KMart parking lot on Gray Avenue in Yuba City at 8:30 a.m. For more information, call Gail Hanlin at 530-300-7787 or Lelah Holmes at 530 742-3325.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)