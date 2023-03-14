TODAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Youth Poet Laureate Salma Alfaqeeh will lead a group of teens through different poetry and literary adventures during the “WeWrite Youth Workshop.” Attendees will have a chance to share their knowledge and skills and listen to other teens talk about their processes. Workshops are free and are held at 624 E Street, Marysville, from 4-5 p.m. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Hub Camera Club will meet at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s Burrows Theater, 624 E Street, Marysville, starting at 7 p.m. Meet with other photographers, have your photos critiqued by a judge and learn from other local photographers. Every other month workshops are also held to learn and share ideas and techniques. New members are always welcome but a basic artist membership in Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is encouraged to help offset costs. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– Sacramento’s Midtown Stomp will hold a six-week swing dance class, taught by professional dancers. Learn basic/intermediate moves during class sessions and then practice during the open dance portion of the evening. No partner is required. For more information or to sign up, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
ONGOING
– The Gray Lodge, located at 3207 Rutherford Road, Gridley, is open from sunrise to sunset. Gray Lodge is located along the Pacific Flyway and wildlife can be viewed year-round. Some of the activities available include hunting, self-guided nature trail and wildlife viewing. For more information, visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/lands/places-to-visit/gray-lodge-wa, call 846-7500 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or call 530-846-7505 Saturday and Sunday.
– The Colusa National Wildlife Refuge, located at 2180 State Highway 20, Colusa, is open year-round. The Auto tour and Wetland walk are open year-round one hour before sunrise and one hour after sunset. Some activities visitors can enjoy include an auto tour, observation deck and observation walkway, trails, photographer and photo blind (by reservation) and hunting (in the designated area). For more information, visit www.fws.gov/refuge/colusa.