The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– Congressman John Garamendi will host a virtual town hall at 6 p.m. The event is meant for district residents to discuss the American Rescue Plan and what the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package provides for local communities. To register for the event, visit https://bit.ly/3lhAQMF. Participants can also pre-submit questions at https://bit.ly/3lj2iJI.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Council will meet at 6 p.m. at 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. Due to COVID-19, residents are encouraged to attend meetings via web conference. Consistent with public health guidance for social distancing, seating is available in the Council Chambers and facial coverings are required. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
– The Marysville City Council will meet at 6 p.m. at 526 C St., Marysville. People can either attend in person – limited seating will be available and facial coverings are required – or via Zoom. For more information on how to attend the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.marysville.ca.us.
– The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 916-264-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 and enter the conference code: 401978. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.
– The Sutter County Health and Welfare Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– CANCELLED: The Colusa City Council meeting has been canceled. The next meeting is scheduled for April 6.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) will meet at 7 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call Sandy at 743-8782.
WEDNESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. at the Yuba City Council Chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. The public can attend – there will be limited seating and facial coverings are required. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Live Oak City Council will meet at 6 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or the agenda, visit www.liveoakcity.org.
– CONTINUED: The Regional Housing Authority board of commissioners regular meeting has been continued to April 7.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
