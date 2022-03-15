TODAY
EVENTS
– A county-sponsored COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held at Colusa County Public Health, 251 E. Webster St. Colusa, from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. for the Moderna vaccine. For more information, call 530-458-0399 or visit www.countyofcolusa.org/949/Vaccine.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Planning Commission will hold a meeting at 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Yuba City Youth Commission will goal a meeting in the Sutter Room at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
– The Wheatland Union High School District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting in the Media Center, 1010 Wheatland Road, starting at 5 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.wheatlandhigh.org.
– The Live Oak City Council will hold a meeting in the council chambers at City Hall, 9955 Live Oak Blvd., Live Oak, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.liveoakcity.org.
– CONTINUED: The Regional Housing Authority Board of Commissioners meeting has been continued to Wednesday, April 6, starting at 12:15 p.m. For more information, call 530-671-0220 or visit www.RegionalHA.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The California Retired Teachers of Yuba, Sutter and Colusa counties will host a day trip to High Hand Nursery in Loomis The tour will last approximately one hour and then there will be time to visit the gift shop, art gallery and other nursery attractions. Those interested in attending should meet in the Old KMart parking lot on Gray Avenue in Yuba City at 8:30 a.m. For more information, call Gail Hanlin at 530-300-7787 or Lelah Holmes at 530 742-3325.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– Diane Funston, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s poet-in-residence, hosts this event that features Funston and three additional poets from around the nation reading their work. The event will take place on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel, starting at 7 p.m.
– A drive-thru Corn Beef and Cabbage dinner will be served at Sutter United Methodist Church, 7751 S. Butter Road, Sutter, from 4-7 p.m. A $10 donation is recommended for the meal. For more information, call the church at 530-755-0150 or call Sarah Pryor at 530-755-0702.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Board of Directors will hold a virtual special meeting, starting at 6:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.opud.org.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Board of Directors will hold a virtual meeting, starting at 7 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.opud.org.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Feather River Democrats Club will hold its monthly meeting via Zoom, starting at 7 p.m. For more information or to get the Zoom link, text or call 530-415-3704. For more information, visit www.featherriverdemocrats.org.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)