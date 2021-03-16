The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
–Pacific Gas & Electric Co. will host a virtual town hall from noon to 1:30 p.m. for Yuba, Nevada and Sierra county residents. During the event, the utility company will provide an overview of its work to prevent wildfires and its Public Safety Power Shutoff events in 2020. There will be a presentation and an opportunity for participants to ask questions and provide feedback. People can join by visiting https://bit.ly/2YjxwWv or calling 1-866-501-6088. The conference ID is 9773513. For more information about the webinar, visit www.pge.com/firesafetywebinars.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
–The Sutter County Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. at the Yuba City Council Chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. The public can attend – there will be limited seating and facial coverings are required. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Live Oak City Council will meet at 6 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or the agenda, visit www.liveoakcity.org.
– CONTINUED: The Regional Housing Authority board of commissioners regular meeting has been continued to April 7.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
–Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Poet-in-Residence Diane Funston will host Poetry Square at 7 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The event features Funston along with three other poets from around the nation reading their work.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Olivehurst Public Utilities District board of directors will meet at 7 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.opud.org.