TODAY
EVENTS
– Diane Funston, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s poet-in-residence, hosts this event that features Funston and three additional poets from around the nation reading their work. The event will take place on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel, starting at 7 p.m.
– A drive-thru Corn Beef and Cabbage dinner will be served at Sutter United Methodist Church, 7751 S. Butter Road, Sutter, from 4-7 p.m. A $10 donation is recommended for the meal. For more information, call the church at 530-755-0150 or call Sarah Pryor at 530-755-0702.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Board of Directors will hold a virtual special meeting, starting at 6:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.opud.org.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Board of Directors will hold a virtual meeting, starting at 7 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.opud.org.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Feather River Democrats Club will hold its monthly meeting via Zoom, starting at 7 p.m. For more information or to get the Zoom link, text or call 530-415-3704. For more information, visit www.featherriverdemocrats.org.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company presents, “Last of the Red Hot Lovers” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– The Yuba City High School Drama Department will present “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” in the Back Lot Theater at Yuba City High School, starting at 7:30 p.m. For more information, email ckersting@ycusd.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)