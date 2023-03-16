TODAY
CLUB MEETING
– The Widowed Persons Group will meet for lunch at 1 p.m. at Lumberjacks, 1025 Colusa Avenue, Yuba City. If there are any questions, please contact Marlene Plaxco, Membership Chairman at 530-695-1821.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host a roaring 20s party at their Projector Room Speakeasy, located inside the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City. Attendees will need a secret code to enter and costumes are encouraged. Two party sessions will be offered, starting at 6 p.m. or 8 p.m. Light appetizers will be served and one drink is included with each reservation. For more information or to make a reservation, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– Steele House Coffee’s Community Market runs from 3-8 p.m. at 437 Center Street, Yuba City. There will be music, an art crawl and plenty of local vendors available in downtown Yuba City.
– Friends Around the Block Quilt Shop will host a “Quilt Around the Block” event from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Residents of Colusa are encouraged to display quilts in front of their homes to participate in the community display. A scavenger hunt will also be held. For more information, including a map of quilt locations, or to participate, contact Friends Around the Block at 530-458-7467 or visit www.friendsaroundtheblock.com.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– Wheatland Lions Club annual Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner will be held from 4-7 p.m. at Pioneer Hall, Wheatland. It is $25 per adult, $15 per child under 12 years old.
– Marysville native Nicole Cook is hosting a Sip and Paint exclusively for those 21 and older at 6 p.m. at Woodbutcher, located at 301 C Street, Marysville. Tickets cost $20. To purchase visit https://bit.ly/3ZDAhju.