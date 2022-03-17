TODAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company presents, “Last of the Red Hot Lovers” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– The Yuba City High School Drama Department will present “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” in the Back Lot Theater at Yuba City High School, starting at 7:30 p.m. For more information, email ckersting@ycusd.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– Blues and rock artist Mick Martin – the host/producer of “The Blues Party” on Capital Public Radio – is bringing his big band to the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City, to rock the house, starting at 7 p.m. His history as a professional musician reads like a veritable who’s who in the blues world. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– Friends Around the Block Quilt Shop will host a “Quilt Around the Block” event from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Residents of Colusa are encouraged to display quilts in front of their homes to participate in the community display. A scavenger hunt will also be held. For more information, including a map of quilt locations, or to participate, contact Friends Around the Block at 458-7467 or visit www.friendsaroundtheblock.com.
– The American Legion Auxiliary Yuba Sutter Unit 42 of Marysville will celebrate its 100th birthday with a celebration luncheon at the Veterans Hall, 211 17th St., Marysville, starting at 1 p.m. Members of the unit and post along with members from District American Legion and Auxiliary and members of the community are encouraged to attend the invitation only event. The American Legion Auxiliary Yuba Sutter Unit 42 was formed in 1922 by a group of 16 women from the Yuba Sutter Area.
