The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– Applause Kids! will perform the “Could You Hug a Cactus?” show at 6 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The virtual show is based on poems of Phillip Van Wagoner, “Could You Hug A Cactus?” The characters share their creations until a nervous performer panics – can the cast help?
– Friends Around the Block Quilt Shop will host a “Quilt Around the Block” event from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Residents of Colusa are encouraged to display quilts in front of their homes to participate in the community display. A scavenger hunt will also be held. For more information, including a map of quilt locations, or to participate, contact Friends Around the Block at 458-7467 or visit www.friendsaroundtheblock.com.
– The Bear Valley-Indian Valley Fire Association will host their 12th annual taco feed to-go this year at the Stonyford Community Center, 249 Market Street, Stonyford, from 5-7 p.m. Home deliveries will also be available starting at 4 p.m. The $10 ticket includes Indian tacos, cookies and punch or coffee. Proceeds from the event will help support the department purchase fire and medical equipment. For more information, call Duffy at 517-0428 or Babs at 963-2331.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Marysville-Yuba City branch of the American Association of University Women will host its monthly meeting via Zoom at 10 a.m. The guest speaker will be Colonel Shannon Juby, who commands the ninth Mission Support Group at Beale Air Force Base. Potential AAUW members who would like to attend the meeting are asked to send a request to gdcaryl@yahoo.com to obtain the link. For more information, visit www.mvyc-ca.aauw.net.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.
