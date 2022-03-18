TODAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company presents, “Last of the Red Hot Lovers” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– Blues and rock artist Mick Martin – the host/producer of “The Blues Party” on Capital Public Radio – is bringing his big band to the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City, to rock the house, starting at 7 p.m. His history as a professional musician reads like a veritable who’s who in the blues world. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– The Yuba City High School Drama Department will present “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” in the Back Lot Theater at Yuba City High School, starting at 7:30 p.m. For more information, email ckersting@ycusd.org.
– Friends Around the Block Quilt Shop will host a “Quilt Around the Block” event from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Residents of Colusa are encouraged to display quilts in front of their homes to participate in the community display. A scavenger hunt will also be held. For more information, including a map of quilt locations, or to participate, contact Friends Around the Block at 458-7467 or visit www.friendsaroundtheblock.com.
– The American Legion Auxiliary Yuba Sutter Unit 42 of Marysville will celebrate its 100th birthday with a celebration luncheon at the Veterans Hall, 211 17th St., Marysville, starting at 1 p.m. Members of the unit and post along with members from District American Legion and Auxiliary and members of the community are encouraged to attend the invitation only event. The American Legion Auxiliary Yuba Sutter Unit 42 was formed in 1922 by a group of 16 women from the Yuba Sutter Area.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company presents, “Last of the Red Hot Lovers” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 2 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– The Trinity United Methodist Church, located at the corner of Fifth and Oaks Streets, Colusa, will host a benefit concert for the people of Ukraine entitled, “Back to the Future: The evolution of Western music,” featuring concert pianist Daniel Pappas, starting at 6 p.m. Admission is free but donations will be accepted. All donations will be forwarded to the International Red Cross and the United Methodist Committee on Relief. For more information, call 530-458-4509.
MONDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba County Office of Education will host a hiring event at Yuba County Career Preparatory Charter School, 1104 E St., Marysville, starting at 2 p.m. For more information, call 530-749-4900 or visit www.edjoin.org/yubacoe.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 635-5034.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Live Oak Lions Club will meet at 9826 Live Oak Blvd., Live Oak, starting at 6:30 p.m. The club meets every Monday, except Memorial Day, Labor Day and other holidays that may fall on a Monday.
– The Feather River Tea Party Patriots will hold a meeting at Crossroads Community Church, 445 B St., Yuba City. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. There is no membership requirement and all are welcome to attend. For more information, call Larry or Carla at 755-4409.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
– Artist’s Alchemy brings artists and creatives of all genres to the virtual show that airs on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel, starting at 4 p.m. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba County Community Services Commission board will hold a meeting at the Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation, 950 Tharp Road, Suite 1303, Yuba City, starting at 3 p.m. For more information, call 530-751-8555 or email ysedc@ysedc.org.
– The Yuba County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the board chambers at the Yuba County Government Center, 915 Eighth St., Marysville, starting at 9 a.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.co.yuba.ca.us.
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District will hold a meeting in the boardroom at the district office, 1919 B St., Marysville, starting at 4:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.mjusd.com.
– CONTINUED: The Sutter Community Affordable Housing Board meeting has been continued to April 26. For more information, call 530-671-0220.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– Gamblers Anonymous will hold a weekly meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, Yuba City, from 7-8:30 p.m. This is an “open” meeting and masks are required to attend.
– The Parents of Addicted Loved Ones support group will hold a meeting at Adventure Church of Yuba City, 876 W. Onstott Frontage Road, Yuba City, from 6:30-8 p.m. Zoom invites are also available for those that are interested. For more information, call Martha Griese at 530-312-6750.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 7-8:30 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/6y77m7u8.
– The Sutter Buttes Garden Club will hold a general meeting at Ettl Hall, behind the Sutter County Museum, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City, starting at 6 p.m. This month’s program will include a presentation on floral arrangements, presented by Kevin DeHoff, The Country Florist. Guests are welcome! For more information, call 530-673-5587.
– The Yuba County Republicans Central Committee will meet from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Hallwood Community Church of the Nazarene, 2825 State Highway 20, Hallwood. For more information, call 777-5021
