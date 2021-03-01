The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Council will meet at 6 p.m. in the council chambers at 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. Residents are encouraged to attend the meeting via web conference, due to COVID-19, however, consistent with public health guidelines for social distancing, seating will be available in the chamber. Facial coverings are required. For more information on how to attend the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
– The Marysville City Council will meet at 6 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting, visit www.marysville.ca.us.
–The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 916-264-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 and enter the conference code: 401978. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.
– The Colusa City Council will hold a meeting at Colusa City Hall, located at 425 Webster St. in Colusa, starting at 6 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, City Council meetings will be available for live viewing via Zoom. To watch, visit www.zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID: 963 6829 4040.
– The Three Rivers Levee Improvement Authority will meet at 2:30 p.m. in the board chambers at Yuba County Government Center, 915 Eighth St., Ste. 109A, Marysville. The meeting will be accessible via Zoom by entering meeting ID: 946 1143 0542 and password: 712970.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) support group will meet at 7 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call Sandy at 743-8782.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host Poetry Hour: Notes from the Field at 5 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. People can join a conversation with nationally renowned poet and memoirist Marcelo Hernandez Castillo and poets, artists, thinkers and other creative minds from around the nation and world. The talks take on a unique theme of art, life and writing for each session.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Live Oak City Council will meet at 6 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.liveoakcity.org.
– The Yuba County Historic Resources Commission will meet virtually at 5 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yuba.org or call 218-4070 for complete details.
– The Reclamation District Number 70 board of trustees will meet at 9:30 a.m. at the district’s office, 1138 Fourth St., Meridian.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
