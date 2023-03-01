TODAY
EVENTS
– The Convergence Theater Company will hold auditions for “Motherhood Out Loud,” at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, at 6 p.m. According to organizers, “Motherhood Out Loud” shatters traditional notions about parenthood, unveils its inherent comedy and celebrates the deeply personal truths that span and unite generations. For more information, call Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture at 530-742-2787.
– Open Mic – Spoken Word Poetry & Prose , a virtual open mic setting, hosted by Tom Galvin, will include poets, writers and other presenters and lots of opportunity for audience participation, starting at 6 p.m. To join via Zoom, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85327385183. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– The Theater Gallery located inside the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, will host a Gallery Reception featuring anchor artists Artists Dude Green, Jesse Harris, Drew Sallee and George Unpingco showing their work, starting at 5 p.m. This month, guest artist Yesenia Cachú, an art teacher at Marysville High School, will be showing a variety of her artwork. The reception is free and open to the public. Appetizers and drinks will be served. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet in person every Friday at 5:30 p.m. at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church located at 1390 Franklin Road Yuba City. For more information contact Ellie S. 530-635-3507.
– Tri-County Diversity highlights a movie on the first Friday of each month at 201 D Street, Marysville. For more information visit https://www.tricountydiversity.org.