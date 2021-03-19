The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– Applause Kids! will perform the “Could You Hug a Cactus?” show at 6 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The virtual show is based on poems of Phillip Van Wagoner, “Could You Hug A Cactus?” The characters share their creations until a nervous performer panics – can the cast help?
– Friends Around the Block Quilt Shop will host a “Quilt Around the Block” event from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Residents of Colusa are encouraged to display quilts in front of their homes to participate in the community display. A scavenger hunt will also be held. For more information, including a map of quilt locations, or to participate, contact Friends Around the Block at 458-7467 or visit www.friendsaroundtheblock.com.
– The Bear Valley-Indian Valley Fire Association will host their 12th annual taco feed to-go this year at the Stonyford Community Center, 249 Market Street, Stonyford, from 5-7 p.m. Home deliveries will also be available starting at 4 p.m. The $10 ticket includes Indian tacos, cookies and punch or coffee. Proceeds from the event will help support the department purchase fire and medical equipment. For more information, call Duffy at 517-0428 or Babs at 963-2331.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Marysville-Yuba City branch of the American Association of University Women will host its monthly meeting via Zoom at 10 a.m. The guest speaker will be Colonel Shannon Juby, who commands the ninth Mission Support Group at Beale Air Force Base. Potential AAUW members who would like to attend the meeting are asked to send a request to gdcaryl@yahoo.com to obtain the link. For more information, visit www.mvyc-ca.aauw.net.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– Applause Kids! will perform the “Could You Hug a Cactus?” show at 2 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The virtual show is based on poems of Phillip Van Wagoner, “Could You Hug A Cactus?” The characters share their creations until a nervous performer panics – can the cast help?
– SEVA Selfless Service will host a food donation drive and giveaway at 11 a.m. at 850 Gray Ave., Yuba City. Items will be served on a first come, first served basis and proof of residency and/or identification is required. The organization also accepts donations during the drive and online through its website. For more information, visit www.sevaselflessservice.org.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host the All About the Arts Talk Show at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The event offers people an opportunity to learn about the arts and culture opportunities in the Yuba-Sutter area. The special guest will be Diane Funston, poet-in-residence for Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture.
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Agriculture/Public Protection and General Government Committee will meet at 3:30 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 635-5034.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host Artist’s Alchemy at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The special guest will be Robert Haycock, retired curator and exhibit installer at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about each person, their organization (if applicable), what they do, where they’ve been and what they think about the state of the arts.
– The Marysville Youth and Civic Center, 1830 B St., Marysville, will host a drug and alcohol prevention event from 6-8 p.m. Admission is free and refreshments and snacks will be provided. For more information, call Peggy Smith at 443-2873 or Jorydn Abrams at 415-8264.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba County board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yuba.org.
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. at the city council chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. The meeting will be open to the public with limited seating due to social distancing. Facial coverings are required. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District board of trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.mjusd.com.
– The Yuba City Unified School District governing board will meet at 7 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.ycusd.org.
– The Yuba County Community Services Commission board will meet at 3 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacares.org.
– The Sutter Community Affordable Housing board of directors will meet at noon. For more information about how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.regionalHA.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) will meet at 7 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call Sandy at 743-8782.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)