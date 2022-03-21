TODAY
EVENTS
– Artist’s Alchemy brings artists and creatives of all genres to the virtual show that airs on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel, starting at 4 p.m. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba County Community Services Commission board will hold a meeting at the Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation, 950 Tharp Road, Suite 1303, Yuba City, starting at 3 p.m. For more information, call 530-751-8555 or email ysedc@ysedc.org.
– The Yuba County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the board chambers at the Yuba County Government Center, 915 Eighth St., Marysville, starting at 9 a.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.co.yuba.ca.us.
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District will hold a meeting in the boardroom at the district office, 1919 B St., Marysville, starting at 4:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.mjusd.com.
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will host a special meeting/study session at 2 p.m. followed by a regular meeting at 3 p.m. in the Yuba City Council Chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– CONTINUED: The Sutter Community Affordable Housing Board meeting has been continued to April 26. For more information, call 530-671-0220.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– Gamblers Anonymous will hold a weekly meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, Yuba City, from 7-8:30 p.m. This is an “open” meeting and masks are required to attend.
– The Parents of Addicted Loved Ones support group will hold a meeting at Adventure Church of Yuba City, 876 W. Onstott Frontage Road, Yuba City, from 6:30-8 p.m. Zoom invites are also available for those that are interested. For more information, call Martha Griese at 530-312-6750.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 7-8:30 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/6y77m7u8.
– The Sutter Buttes Garden Club will hold a general meeting at Ettl Hall, behind the Sutter County Museum, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City, starting at 6 p.m. This month’s program will include a presentation on floral arrangements, presented by Kevin DeHoff, The Country Florist. Guests are welcome! For more information, call 530-673-5587.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
– A county-sponsored COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held at Colusa County Public Health, 251 E. Webster St. Colusa, from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. for the Pfizer vaccine. For more information, call 530-458-0399 or visit www.countyofcolusa.org/949/Vaccine.
– The Colusa Firefighter’s Association will host a drive-thru spaghetti feed at the station, 750 Market St., Colusa, starting at 5 p.m. The $10 dinner ticket includes spaghetti, garlic bread and a salad. Tickets can be purchased at the firehouse or online at www.colusafirefightersassociation.com.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
