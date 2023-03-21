TODAY
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Widowed Persons Group will meet for lunch at 1 p.m. at Carlito's, 885 Richland Road, Yuba City. If there are any questions, please contact Marlene Plaxco, Membership Chairman at 530-695-1821.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Yuba Community College District will hold a special board meeting at 9 a.m. at 3301 E. Onstott Road, Room 222, Yuba City.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– Sacramento’s Midtown Stomp will hold a six-week swing dance class, taught by professional dancers, at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts at 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City. Learn basic/intermediate moves during class sessions and then practice during the open dance portion of the evening. No partner is required. For more information or to sign up, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Public Works/Support Services Committee has a standing committee meeting at 8:30 a.m. at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– Films from the second annual Yuba-Sutter Flash Film Festival, all created in 48 hours, will be shown at a Flash Film Festival screening event at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City, starting at 4 p.m. All films are 4 – 6 minutes in length and are based on various subjects chosen at random at the beginning of the 48 hours. Local teams of filmmakers, directors, scriptwriters, actors, and crew will also be onsite during this world premiere event. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.