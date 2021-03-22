The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host Artist’s Alchemy at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The special guest will be Robert Haycock, retired curator and exhibit installer at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about each person, their organization (if applicable), what they do, where they’ve been and what they think about the state of the arts.
– The Marysville Youth and Civic Center, 1830 B St., Marysville, will host a drug and alcohol prevention event from 6-8 p.m. Admission is free and refreshments and snacks will be provided. For more information, call Peggy Smith at 443-2873 or Jorydn Abrams at 415-8264.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yuba.org.
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District board of trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.mjusd.com.
– The Yuba City Unified School District governing board will meet at 7 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.ycusd.org.
– The Yuba County Community Services Commission board will meet at 3 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacares.org.
– The Sutter Community Affordable Housing board of directors will meet at noon. For more information about how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.regionalHA.org.
– The Sutter Cemetery District board will have a special meeting at 2 p.m. in the administration building, 7200 Butte Ave., Sutter.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) will meet at 7 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call Sandy at 743-8782.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
– The Colusa County Resource Conservation District and the University of California Cooperative Extension will host a virtual “Winter cover cropping in the Sacramento Valley,” field day, starting at 10 a.m. Virtual presentations on soil health will be given by local professionals in the field. For more information, contact Light at selight@ucanr.edu or Harper at liz@colusarcd.org.
– There will be a Yuba County Farm/Agriculture COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 920 D St., Marysville. To register, visit www.calvax.org/reg/5969300921. Registration on site will also be available.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Council and Planning Commission will have a special joint meeting at 6 p.m. at the council chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. Due to COVID-19, residents are encouraged to attend the meeting via web conference, however, consistent with public health guidelines for social distancing, seating is available. Facial coverings are required. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
