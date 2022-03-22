TODAY
EVENTS
– A county-sponsored COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held at Colusa County Public Health, 251 E. Webster St. Colusa, from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. for the Pfizer vaccine. For more information, call 530-458-0399 or visit www.countyofcolusa.org/949/Vaccine.
– The Colusa Firefighter’s Association will host a drive-thru spaghetti feed at the station, 750 Market St., Colusa, starting at 5 p.m. The $10 dinner ticket includes spaghetti, garlic bread and a salad. Tickets can be purchased at the firehouse or online at www.colusafirefightersassociation.com.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Wheatland Union High School Board of Trustees will have a special meeting at 5 p.m. in the school’s media center, 1010 Wheatland Road, Wheatland. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.wheatlandhigh.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– The American Clergy Leadership Conference, the Universal Peace Federation and the Coalition of Faith-Based organizations will host a “Creating Safe Cities: Effective Solutions to Violent Crime” seminar via Zoom, starting at 6 p.m. The seminar will also be livestreamed on the American Clergy Leadership Conference Facebook page. To register for the seminar, visit https://tinyurl.com/53bywwnx.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Public Works/Support Services Committee will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City, starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
ONGOING
– The Gray Lodge, located at 3207 Rutherford Road, Gridley, is open from sunrise to sunset. Gray Lodge is located along the Pacific Flyway and wildlife can be viewed year-round. Some of the activities available include hunting, self-guided nature trail and wildlife viewing. For more information, visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/lands/places-to-visit/gray-lodge-wa, call 846-7500 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or call 530-846-7505 Saturday and Sunday.
– The Colusa National Wildlife Refuge, located at 2180 State Highway 20, Colusa, is open year-round. The Auto tour and Wetland walk are open year-round one hour before sunrise and one hour after sunset. Some activities visitors can enjoy include an auto tour, observation deck and observation walkway, trails, photographer and photo blind (by reservation) and hunting (in the designated area). For more information, visit www.fws.gov/refuge/colusa.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)