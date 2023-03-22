TODAY
EVENTS
– Sacramento’s Midtown Stomp will hold a six-week swing dance class, taught by professional dancers, at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts at 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City. Learn basic/intermediate moves during class sessions and then practice during the open dance portion of the evening. No partner is required. For more information or to sign up, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Public Works/Support Services Committee has a standing committee meeting at 8:30 a.m. at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– Films from the second annual Yuba-Sutter Flash Film Festival, all created in 48 hours, will be shown at a Flash Film Festival screening event at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City, starting at 4 p.m. All films are 4 – 6 minutes in length and are based on various subjects chosen at random at the beginning of the 48 hours. Local teams of filmmakers, directors, scriptwriters, actors, and crew will also be onsite during this world premiere event. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– The 29th annual Yuba City Home, Garden and Sportsman’s Expo is set to continue from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds in Yuba City.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– Miss Colusa County Pageant is held at 10 a.m. at the Colusa County Fairgrounds at 1303 10th Street, Colusa. To RSVP contact Sue 530-458-5479 or Devin 530-682-3241.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Reel Book Society is a book and film club for movie and book lovers. A discord server is used to discuss a book throughout the month and then the group does a virtual screening of the film. At the end of each month, there is a final virtual discussion about the book and film. This month, they are reading and viewing the movie “Hunger Games” by Suzanne Collins. For more information or to sign up, email shawntay@yubasutterarts.org.