The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
–There will be a Yuba County Farm/Agriculture COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 920 D St., Marysville. To register, visit www.calvax.org/reg/5969300921. Registration on site will also be available.
– The Colusa County Resource Conservation District and the University of California Cooperative Extension will host a virtual “Winter cover cropping in the Sacramento Valley,” field day, starting at 10 a.m. Virtual presentations on soil health will be given by local professionals in the field. For more information, contact Light at selight@ucanr.edu or Harper at liz@colusarcd.org.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
–The Yuba City Council and Planning Commission will have a special joint meeting at 6 p.m. at the council chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. Due to COVID-19, residents are encouraged to attend the meeting via web conference, however, consistent with public health guidelines for social distancing, seating is available. Facial coverings are required. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District board of directors will have a special meeting at 5 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.opud.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
THURSDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)