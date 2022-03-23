TODAY
EVENTS
– The American Clergy Leadership Conference, the Universal Peace Federation and the Coalition of Faith-Based organizations will host a “Creating Safe Cities: Effective Solutions to Violent Crime” seminar via Zoom, starting at 6 p.m. The seminar will also be livestreamed on the American Clergy Leadership Conference Facebook page. To register for the seminar, visit https://tinyurl.com/53bywwnx.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Public Works/Support Services Committee will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City, starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter-Yuba will meet at Dragon Inn, 1016 G St., Marysville, starting at 1 p.m. For more information, call Membership Chairperson Marlene Plaxco at 530-695-1821.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company presents, “Last of the Red Hot Lovers” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– In coordination with Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, Stoney Meagher will present his comedy showcase along with a talented lineup of comedians at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City. The bar opens at 6 p.m., and the event begins at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online and individual or table seating is available. For more information or to purchase tickets, 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– The Yuba City High School Drama Department will present “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” in the Back Lot Theater at Yuba City High School, starting at 7:30 p.m. For more information, email ckersting@ycusd.org.
– The 30th annual Yuba City Home, Garden and Recreation show will be held at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City, from noon until 6 p.m. Friday is senior day and those 65 and older can get in for $1. Tickets cost $7 per person and children 16 and under are free with a paying adult. Parking is free. For more information, call 673-6550 or visit www.ychomeshow.com.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
ONGOING
– The Gray Lodge, located at 3207 Rutherford Road, Gridley, is open from sunrise to sunset. Gray Lodge is located along the Pacific Flyway and wildlife can be viewed year-round. Some of the activities available include hunting, self-guided nature trail and wildlife viewing. For more information, visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/lands/places-to-visit/gray-lodge-wa, call 846-7500 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or call 530-846-7505 Saturday and Sunday.
– The Colusa National Wildlife Refuge, located at 2180 State Highway 20, Colusa, is open year-round. The Auto tour and Wetland walk are open year-round one hour before sunrise and one hour after sunset. Some activities visitors can enjoy include an auto tour, observation deck and observation walkway, trails, photographer and photo blind (by reservation) and hunting (in the designated area). For more information, visit www.fws.gov/refuge/colusa.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)