The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
FRIDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
–Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
–There will be a Women’s Rally in support of farmers’ rights in India at 10 a.m. at the Blackburn Talley Park, on the corner of Garden Highway and Burns Drive in Yuba City. People can bring posters with slogans and wear green to show support for farmers. Participants are required to wear masks and practice social distancing. For more information, email huppal1@hotmail.com.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Musician-in-Residence Tom Galvin will host the Solo Sessions program at 1 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The program features singers and songwriters from around the country. Each session features two to four participants sharing their original works.
– Yuba-Sutter Race Dialogues is hosting a workshop on the documentary film “13th” at 5 p.m. via Zoom. This is the last in a series of four workshops on the film. This workshop will engage participants in an exploration and discussion of the challenges of systemic racial disparities that the movie brings to light. To join the virtual workshop, visit https://bit.ly/3tF8Aau.
– The Maxwell Parks and Recreation Department will host an Easter egg hunt on the football field at Maxwell High School, 515 Oak Street, Maxwell, starting at 10 a.m. Ages 0 through 13 are welcome to attend. For more information, call 501-6588 or visit http://www.maxwellparkandrec.com/.
– A clothing drive will be held at NorCal Asset Solutions, 1095 Stafford Way, Suite K, Yuba City, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. to provide business attire to local women reentering the workforce. Clothing, shoes, accessories and handbags will be available in a variety of sizes and styles. Those that attend are asked to wear a mask and social distance as much as possible to comply with current COVID-19 guidelines. For more information, contact Courtney Payne at 916-872-5433 or email cmorrison98574@gmail.com.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
–Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.
