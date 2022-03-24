TODAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company presents, “Last of the Red Hot Lovers” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– In coordination with Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, Stoney Meagher will present his comedy showcase along with a talented lineup of comedians at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City. The bar opens at 6 p.m., and the event begins at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online and individual or table seating is available. For more information or to purchase tickets, 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– The Yuba City High School Drama Department will present “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” in the Back Lot Theater at Yuba City High School, starting at 7:30 p.m. For more information, email ckersting@ycusd.org.
– The 30th annual Yuba City Home, Garden and Recreation show will be held at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City, from noon until 6 p.m. Friday is senior day and those 65 and older can get in for $1. Tickets cost $7 per person and children 16 and under are free with a paying adult. Parking is free. For more information, call 673-6550 or visit www.ychomeshow.com.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company presents, “The Wicked Witch of the Old West” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. and tickets cost $10. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– The Colusa Rural Firefighters Association will host their 27th annual Comedy Night at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, 1303 10th St., Colusa. The social hour begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by a tri-tip and chicken dinner at 6:30 and the show, featuring professional comics including Chris Simpson and headliner Thea Vidale, starts at 8 p.m. No one under 21 is allowed. Tickets cost $40, and can be purchased through a firefighter, at Superior Tires, Reading Oil or by calling 530-458-0239.
– Tom Galvin, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s musician-in-residence, will host this program featuring singers/songwriters from around the country sharing their work. The event will take place on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel, starting at 1 p.m.
– Presented by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, “Out to Pasture” is a one woman show that introduces us to Jennifer, a professional, wife, daughter, and mother, as she approaches her 50th birthday. The play, starting Alison Gilbreath, explores the humorous and raw moments of grappling with physical changes, a changing identity, jobs, kids, aging parents, and society’s stereotypes. “Out to Pasture” was written by Michelle Carter and is directed by Jenny Connors and features Erik Dahl. The play will be held at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City, starting at 7 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– The 30th annual Yuba City Home, Garden and Recreation show will be held at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tickets cost $7 per person and children 16 and under are free with a paying adult. Parking is free. For more information, call 673-6550 or visit www.ychomeshow.com.
– A Vintage Bridal Show will be held at the Sacramento Valley Museum, 1493 E St., Williams, from 1-3 p.m. The event will feature vintage gowns, a history of wedding traditions and a fashion show. There will also be a raffle, door prizes and refreshments. Admission costs $30. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 530-473-2978.
– The Master Gardeners of Colusa County will host a tomato planting workshop at the Donna Critchfield Memorial Demonstration Garden at Education Village, 499 Marguerite St., Williams, from 10 a.m. until noon. For more information, call 458-0570. The Master Gardeners of Colusa County office is open Tuesdays from 9 a.m. until noon and 1-4 p.m.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)