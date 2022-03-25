TODAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company presents, “Last of the Red Hot Lovers” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– The Acting Company presents, “The Wicked Witch of the Old West” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. and tickets cost $10. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– The Colusa Rural Firefighters Association will host their 27th annual Comedy Night at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, 1303 10th St., Colusa. The social hour begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by a tri-tip and chicken dinner at 6:30 and the show, featuring professional comics including Chris Simpson and headliner Thea Vidale, starts at 8 p.m. No one under 21 is allowed. Tickets cost $40, and can be purchased through a firefighter, at Superior Tires, Reading Oil or by calling 530-458-0239.
– Tom Galvin, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s musician-in-residence, will host this program featuring singers/songwriters from around the country sharing their work. The event will take place on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel, starting at 1 p.m.
– Presented by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, “Out to Pasture” is a one woman show that introduces us to Jennifer, a professional, wife, daughter, and mother, as she approaches her 50th birthday. The play, starring Alison Gilbreath, explores the humorous and raw moments of grappling with physical changes, a changing identity, jobs, kids, aging parents, and society’s stereotypes. “Out to Pasture” was written by Michelle Carter and is directed by Jenny Connors and features Erik Dahl. The play will be held at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts 754 Plumas St., Yuba City, starting at 7 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– The Acting Company’s Magic Theatre production of “The Wicked Witch of the Old West” will begin at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at The Acting Company, located at 815 B St., Yuba City. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– The Yuba City High School Drama Department will present “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” in the Back Lot Theater at Yuba City High School, starting at 7:30 p.m. For more information, email ckersting@ycusd.org.
– The 30th annual Yuba City Home, Garden and Recreation show will be held at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tickets cost $7 per person and children 16 and under are free with a paying adult. Parking is free. For more information, call 673-6550 or visit www.ychomeshow.com.
– A Vintage Bridal Show will be held at the Sacramento Valley Museum, 1493 E St., Williams, from 1-3 p.m. The event will feature vintage gowns, a history of wedding traditions and a fashion show. There will also be a raffle, door prizes and refreshments. Admission costs $30. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 530-473-2978.
– The Master Gardeners of Colusa County will host a tomato planting workshop at the Donna Critchfield Memorial Demonstration Garden at Education Village, 499 Marguerite St., Williams, from 10 a.m. until noon. For more information, call 458-0570. The Master Gardeners of Colusa County office is open Tuesdays from 9 a.m. until noon and 1-4 p.m.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company presents, “Last of the Red Hot Lovers” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 2 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– Attention book and film club for movie and book lovers: The Reel Book Society will utilize a Discord server to discuss a book throughout the month and then the group does a screening of the film. At the end of each month, there is a final virtual discussion about the book and film. Meetings begin at 7 p.m. This month, they are reading and viewing the movie “Gone Girl.” To sign up or if you have any questions, email shawntay@yubasutterarts.org.
– Presented by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, “Out to Pasture” is a one woman show that introduces us to Jennifer, a professional, wife, daughter, and mother, as she approaches her 50th birthday. The play, starring Alison Gilbreath, explores the humorous and raw moments of grappling with physical changes, a changing identity, jobs, kids, aging parents, and society’s stereotypes. “Out to Pasture” was written by Michelle Carter and is directed by Jenny Connors and features Erik Dahl. The play will be held at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts 754 Plumas St., Yuba City, starting at 2 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– The 30th annual Yuba City Home, Garden and Recreation show will be held at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tickets cost $7 per person and children 16 and under are free with a paying adult. Parking is free. For more information, call 673-6550 or visit www.ychomeshow.com.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Wheatland Union High School District Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting at 1151 Thunder Ranch Way, Plumas Lake, starting at 9 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.wheatlandhigh.org.
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Agriculture/Public Protection and General Government Committee will meet at 3:30 p.m. at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 635-5034.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Live Oak Lions Club will meet at 9826 Live Oak Blvd., Live Oak, starting at 6:30 p.m. The club meets every Monday, except Memorial Day, Labor Day and other holidays that may fall on a Monday.
TUESDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– Gamblers Anonymous will hold a weekly meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, Yuba City, from 7-8:30 p.m. This is an “open” meeting and masks are required to attend.
– The Parents of Addicted Loved Ones support group will hold a meeting at Adventure Church of Yuba City, 876 W. Onstott Frontage Road, Yuba City, from 6:30-8 p.m. Zoom invites are also available for those that are interested. For more information, call Martha Griese at 530-312-6750.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 7-8:30 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/6y77m7u8.
