The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– There will be a Women’s Rally in support of farmers’ rights in India at 10 a.m. at the Blackburn Talley Park, on the corner of Garden Highway and Burns Drive in Yuba City. People can bring posters with slogans and wear green to show support for farmers. Participants are required to wear masks and practice social distancing. For more information, email huppal1@hotmail.com.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Musician-in-Residence Tom Galvin will host the Solo Sessions program at 1 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The program features singers and songwriters from around the country. Each session features two to four participants sharing their original works.
– Yuba-Sutter Race Dialogues is hosting a workshop on the documentary film “13th” at 5 p.m. via Zoom. This is the last in a series of four workshops on the film. This workshop will engage participants in an exploration and discussion of the challenges of systemic racial disparities that the movie brings to light. To join the virtual workshop, visit https://bit.ly/3tF8Aau.
– The Maxwell Parks and Recreation Department will host an Easter egg hunt on the football field at Maxwell High School, 515 Oak Street, Maxwell, starting at 10 a.m. Ages 0 through 13 are welcome to attend. For more information, call 501-6588 or visit http://www.maxwellparkandrec.com/.
– A clothing drive will be held at NorCal Asset Solutions, 1095 Stafford Way, Suite K, Yuba City, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. to provide business attire to local women reentering the workforce. Clothing, shoes, accessories and handbags will be available in a variety of sizes and styles. Those that attend are asked to wear a mask and social distance as much as possible to comply with current COVID-19 guidelines. For more information, contact Courtney Payne at 916-872-5433 or email cmorrison98574@gmail.com.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Wheatland Union High School District board of trustees will have a special meeting at 9 a.m. in the high school’s library, 1010 Wheatland Road, Wheatland. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.wheatlandhigh.org
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.
MONDAY
EVENTS
– The Happy Toothmobile, Cedar Lane School and Marysville Joint Unified School District Health Services, along with community partners, will host a “Smiles for Miles” event from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Cedar Lane School, 841 Cedar Lane, Olivehurst. This will be a reverse-parade-style fluoride varnish drive-through event for Yuba County families. While families wait in line (in their car) for fluoride varnish applications, community partners will be handing out stickers, prizes and information. Families will also receive “healthy smile” supplies. Pre-registration is recommended but not required. For more information or to sign up, call 788-3578.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 635-5034.
TUESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay St., Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 916-264-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 and enter the conference code: 401978. Participants are asked to mute their phone when not speaking. Those that would like to participate in the Public Comment portion of the meeting or would like to comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 501-3309 and the Chair will recognize you when it is your turn to speak. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) will meet at 7 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call Sandy at 743-8782.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)