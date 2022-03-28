TODAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Council will hold a special meeting in the council chambers at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, starting at 6 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible virtually. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
– The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay St., Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 530-458-0508.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– Gamblers Anonymous will hold a weekly meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, Yuba City, from 7-8:30 p.m. This is an “open” meeting and masks are required to attend.
– The Parents of Addicted Loved Ones support group will hold a meeting at Adventure Church of Yuba City, 876 W. Onstott Frontage Road, Yuba City, from 6:30-8 p.m. Zoom invites are also available for those that are interested. For more information, call 530-822-9216.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
–Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 7-8:30 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/6y77m7u8.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
– A county-sponsored COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held at Colusa County Public Health, 251 E. Webster St. Colusa, from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. for the Moderna vaccine. For more information, call 530-458-0399 or visit www.countyofcolusa.org/949/Vaccine.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Live Oak City Council will hold a special meeting in the council chambers at City Hall, 9955 Live Oak Blvd., Live Oak, starting at 6:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.liveoakcity.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter-Yuba will meet at Huckleberry’s, 724 W. Onstott Frontage Road, Yuba City, starting at 9 a.m. For more information, call Membership Chairperson Marlene Plaxco at 530-695-1821.
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– The Dementia and Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group will hold a meeting in the Fireside Room located next to the First Presbyterian Church, 326 Jay St., Colusa, from 10-11:30 a.m. The meetings are confidential and are open to all that are interested. For more information, call 530-458-5231.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)