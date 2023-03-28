TODAY
CLUB MEETING
– Valley Quilt Guild will hold a meeting in the Caltrans building, 703 B Street, Marysville. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the meeting will get underway at 6:30 p.m. For More information, visit www.valleyquiltguild.com.
THURSDAY
EVENT
– Sacramento’s Midtown Stomp will hold a six-week swing dance class, taught by professional dancers at Sutter Theater Center for the Arts at 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City. No partner is required. For more information or to sign up, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
FRIDAY
EVENT
– The Yuba-Sutter Improv Club will host a performance at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, starting at 7 p.m. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
ONGOING
SUPPORT GROUP MEETING
– Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) Support Group meets every Tuesday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Adventure Church, located at 876 W Onstott Frontage Rd, Yuba City. For more information, call 530-822-9216.