The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
–Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host Poetry Hour: Notes from the Field at 5 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. People can join a conversation with nationally renowned poet and memoirist Marcelo Hernandez Castillo and poets, artists, thinkers and other creative minds from around the nation and world. The talks take on a unique theme of art, life and writing for each session.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Live Oak City Council will meet at 6 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.liveoakcity.org.
– The Sutter County Board of Education will have a special meeting at 11:30 a.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.sutter.k12.ca.us.
– The Yuba County Historic Resources Commission will meet virtually at 5 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yuba.org or call 530-218-4070 for complete details.
– The Reclamation District Number 70 board of trustees will meet at 9:30 a.m. at the district’s office, 1138 Fourth St., Meridian.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
–Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
–Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Musician-in-Residence Tom Galvin will host Open Mic: Spoken Word Poetry and Prose at 6 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The event will include poets, writers and other presenters and opportunity for audience participation. People can bring their personal work to share or just listen to others.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)