TODAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host Open Mic – Spoken Word Poetry & Prose, starting at 6 p.m. This virtual open mic setting, hosted by Tom Galvin, will include poets, writers and other presenters and lots of opportunity for audience participation. To join via Zoom, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85327385183. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
– The University of California Cooperative Extension will host a Sacramento Valley Cover Crop Tour. The tour will depart from the Colusa County UCCE office, 100 Sunrise Blvd., Suite E, Colusa, at 8 a.m. The $50 fee includes morning refreshments, transportation, lunch and dinner. Pre-registration is required. For more information or to register, contact Sarah Light, UCCE Agronomy Advisor for Sutter-Yuba and Colusa counties, at selight@ucanr.edu.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Democratic Central Committee will hold their monthly meeting via Zoom, starting at 7 p.m. Those interested in receiving the Zoom link should text or call 530-933-6208. There are membership openings in local district areas.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba-Sutter Lip Sync Battle will be held at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino at Fire Mountain Sacramento, 3317 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland. A cocktail hour will begin at 7 p.m. and the battle will start at 8 p.m. Proceeds from the event will help fund Shady Creek Outdoor Education Foundation programming. For more information, call Executive Director Marie Teria 530-635-2294 or visit www.yslipsyncbattle.com.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Board of Directors will hold a special meeting/community workshop virtually, starting at noon. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.opud.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
ONGOING
– The Gray Lodge, located at 3207 Rutherford Road, Gridley, is open from sunrise to sunset. Gray Lodge is located along the Pacific Flyway and wildlife can be viewed year-round. Some of the activities available include hunting, self-guided nature trail and wildlife viewing. For more information, visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/lands/places-to-visit/gray-lodge-wa, call 846-7500 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or call 530-846-7505 Saturday and Sunday.
– The Colusa National Wildlife Refuge, located at 2180 State Highway 20, Colusa, is open year-round. The Auto tour and Wetland walk are open year-round one hour before sunrise and one hour after sunset. Some activities visitors can enjoy include an auto tour, observation deck and observation walkway, trails, photographer and photo blind (by reservation) and hunting (in the designated area). For more information, visit www.fws.gov/refuge/colusa.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)