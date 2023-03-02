TODAY
EVENTS
– The Theater Gallery located inside the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, will host a Gallery Reception featuring anchor artists Artists Dude Green, Jesse Harris, Drew Sallee and George Unpingco showing their work, starting at 5 p.m. This month, guest artist Yesenia Cachú, an art teacher at Marysville High School, will be showing a variety of her artwork. The reception is free and open to the public. Appetizers and drinks will be served. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet in person every Friday at 5:30 p.m. at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church located at 1390 Franklin Road Yuba City. For more information contact Ellie S. 530-635-3507.
– Tri-County Diversity highlights a movie on the first Friday of each month at 201 D Street, Marysville. For more information visit https://www.tricountydiversity.org.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Wheatland History Museum, 111 Main Street, Wheatland, will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Admission is free and donations are gladly accepted. Items in the museum reflect the history of the Wheatland and local area. Displays change and include agriculture, business, schools, military, and pre-Wheatland artifacts. For more information or to donate visit https://wheatlandhistoricalsociety.org.
– In honor of Women’s History Month, the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain in Wheatland is hosting its own “Women in Leadership” program from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jackie Sillman, the matriarch of this endeavor and chair of the A Day for Women planning committee, said the event was meant to celebrate and honor women.
– 1st Saturday Book Sale sponsored by Friends of the Sutter County Library is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 750 Forbes Ave, Yuba City. It is $5 a bag. All proceeds go directly to Library Services. Donations of gently used books, CDs and DVDs are appreciated.
– Mick Martin and the Blues Rockers will perform in the Clark Family Blackbox at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, starting at 7 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– The Yuba Sutter Symphony’s Young Artist Showcase Concert will be presented on March 4 at 7 pm at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road in Yuba City.
