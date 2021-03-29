The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Unified School District governing board will have a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.ycusd.org.
– The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay St., Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 916-264-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 and enter the conference code: 401978. Participants are asked to mute their phone when not speaking. Those that would like to participate in the Public Comment portion of the meeting or would like to comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 501-3309 and the Chair will recognize you when it is your turn to speak. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) will meet at 7 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call Sandy at 743-8782.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s musician-in residence Tom Galvin will host an Open Mic – Spoken Word Poetry & Prose at 6 p.m. via Zoom. The event includes poets, writers and presenters and opportunities for audience participation. People can bring their work to share or just listen. To join the event, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85327385183.
– The University of California Cooperative Extension and Westbridge Agricultural Products will host an organic weed control webinar from 8:30-10 a.m. Those interested in attending can register at https://tinyurl.com/yht9ust6. Space is limited and registration will close at noon March 31. For more information, call 760-599-8855.
