TODAY
EVENTS
– Sacramento’s Midtown Stomp will hold a six-week swing dance class, taught by professional dancers at Sutter Theater Center for the Arts at 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City. Learn basic/intermediate moves during class sessions and then practice during the open dance portion of the evening. No partner is required. For more information or to sign up, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba-Sutter Improv Club will host a performance at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, starting at 7 p.m. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Wheatland History Museum, 111 Main Street, Wheatland, will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free and donations are gladly accepted. Items in the museum reflect the history of the Wheatland and local area. Displays change and include agriculture, business, schools, military, and pre-Wheatland artifacts. For more information or to donate visit https://wheatlandhistoricalsociety.org.
– Citywalk Church is partnering with Revive Church to host the annual Plumas Lake Easter Egg Hunt from 3-5 p.m. at Eufay Wood Spray Park located at River Oaks Boulevard, Plumas Lake.
– 1st Saturday Book Sale, sponsored by Friends of the Sutter County Library, runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 750 Forbes Ave., Yuba City. All proceeds go to library services.
– The annual Touch-a-Truck event will be held at Playzeum, 1980 S. Walton Ave., Yuba City, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. The event provides an opportunity for children to explore vehicles of all types including public service, emergency, utility, construction, transportation and delivery all in one place. Food, music and children’s activities inside and outside the Playzeum will also be part of the event. General admission tickets cost $5 for all attending children and adults. For more information, visit www.yubasutterplay.org or call 530-763-5134.
– CANCELED: Tom and Gay Galvin concert that was set to start at 7 p.m. at Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City.